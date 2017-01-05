4 painters robbed while on the job

Four painters were robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Memphis.

One man is in custody, but the painters' boss believes he is not the only culprit.

"It has happened quit often, especially with our Hispanic community workforce," Jim Reedy said.

Reedy owns the home and hired the painters who were robbed. He said it's the second time in as many weeks his workers have been attacked.

"They were robbed about a week ago by 3-5 people," Reedy said.

After Wednesday's robbery, Memphis police officers picked up Wade Martin III during a traffic stop near where the robbery happened.

Martin has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. Investigators believe he was the getaway driver for at least one other suspect.

Reedy said this type of crime is happening too often. He thinks it's too dangerous for his workers--some of whom have walked off the job and even left Memphis.

"We've had several of those guys robbed in top of roofs, inside of houses, coming into house, coming out of houses," Reedy said.

