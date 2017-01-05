Driver leaves injured teen after hit-and-run

Memphis police officers are searching for the man who hit a teenager with his SUV and then left the scene near Sam Cooper Boulevard and North Highland Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a teenager was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after he was hit by a gold Tahoe.

Investigators said the driver stopped and talked to the teenager, but then then left the scene before police arrived.

