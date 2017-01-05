Driver leaves injured teen after hit-and-run

Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven. Investigators say they haven't made any arrests and don't have any suspects.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in an alley in Uptown Memphis.More >>
A man was found shot to death in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
We got a look inside music legend David Porter's new Memphis record label. The state-of the-art complex at Made in Memphis Entertainment is one of the most advanced studios in the world.More >>
A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run on Sevier Street and Summer Avenue Friday night.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.More >>
