12 inches reignite Greensward debate

Memphis City Council is working to implement a plan that would add more parking spaces at Memphis Zoo.

It was a plan agreed on in July 2016 to settle a dispute between Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy. The dispute centers around a patch of grass known as the Greensward.

During busy days at Memphis Zoo, patrons are allowed to park on the green space. It's a practice that's been going on for years, but critics say it's gotten worse with time.

Now a committee in charge of expanding parking for Memphis Zoo is debating parking space size.

Scott Banbury, with the Sierra Club, said the decision to have a larger size of each parking spot is a waste of green space.

"The parking spots being as large as they are--10 foot wide instead of 9 foot wide--is going to result in 11 percent more land being taken from the park for the zoo's parking purposes," Banbury said.

City Council's plan proposed adding 415 parking spots with dimension of 10 feet by 20 feet.

Councilman Berlin Boyd hopes to keep the parking spaces that size.

"I think my colleague Reed Hedgebeth--when he recommended the larger parking spaces--was considering the fact that when people open their doors or someone is handicap, they can actually fully open their doors to get out. Instead of being, you know, sandwiched in between two cars," Boyd said.

The zoo said safety is the main concern with the expanded parking lot.

"When the resolution passed back in July, it took out a lot of the islands within our current parking lot, as well as some of the trees around the perimeter," Memphis Zoo Communications Manager Laura Doty said. "So the density of parking is being increased, and because of that, we just want to make sure our visitors are safely getting in and out of our parking lot."

In order to change the size of the future parking spaces, a group must make the proposal to Memphis City Council. Without a proposal, the resolution will remain the same.

