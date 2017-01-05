New passenger concourse planned for Memphis International Airport

Plans are in the works to create a new passenger concourse at Memphis International Airport.

Three-and-a-half years after Delta de-hubbed MEM, the airport is fighting back. It's now seeing more flights, more revenue, and lower ticket prices than it has seen in years.

"We've got more local passengers flying through this airport than we did back in our hub days," Terry Blue, of Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority said.

The new parking garage at the airport is bringing in an estimated $16 million annually.

Now, in 2017, airport leaders said it's time for a new concourse.

"If all goes according to a tentative schedule, right now we could be looking at sometime 2020-2021 cutting a ribbon on a beautiful facility Memphis will be very proud of," Blue said.

The plan calls for making Concourse B the main terminal. That means, while it is under construction, passengers will be using Concourse A and C to get to their flights.

But when the construction is done, MEM leaders said it's going to be a world's difference.

"Gone will be the days of the narrow corridors, the low ceilings, the lack of natural light. We're looking for a building with a lot of natural glass, lots of natural daylight, high ceilings, new amenities, power outlets everywhere, moving walkways," Blue said.

Plus, MEM said it will not use a dime of local tax dollars to fund the construction project.

Renderings and specifics on the project remain in the works. WMC Action News 5 will bring them to you as soon as they become public.

