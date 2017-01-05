NewMemphis: Video project drives pride for our city

Have you noticed a revival in the city of Memphis? New businesses and construction projects are popping up in Downtown and Midtown Memphis, while local investors breathe new life into Broad Avenue and Crosstown.

When it comes to Memphis' economy, it's hard to argue that we're moving anywhere but forward. But, we can't ignore the past, and we should continue to embrace the rich history that got us where we are today.

New Memphis Institute wanted to do something to capture it all, while at the same time, remind us of all the reasons we should be proud.

Enter filmmaker Edward Valibus, who would take New Memphis Institute's vision and turn it into a brilliant video that has been shared more than 900 times.

"Our love for Memphis and our belief in what’s possible for the city inspired the video. We wanted to show how the city reverberates with vibrancy, innovation, and potential. Built from the old, made for the now, and planning what’s next – this is a New Memphis," said Megan Carolan of New Memphis Institute. "We hope the video inspires Memphians to dream big for their city, be an active part in building the city they want to see, and celebrate being a part of the city’s beautiful transformation.

The comments the video garnered are proof that Memphians are proud of their city--and they want to share the good that happens here. So why stop now? How do you feel about our #NewMemphis?

