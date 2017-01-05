4 possible locations finalized for new Germantown school

The four locations that could house Germantown's next school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

It's down to four finalists in the controversial search for the site of a new Germantown elementary school.

Germantown Municipal School District said it's 500 students over capacity. That's why the district wants to build a new elementary school.

The search for a new site has been narrowed down to the Warlick Property on Poplar Avenue, Johnson Park on Johnson Road, Reaves Property on Forest Hill Irene, or Broer Schaeffer Properties on Poplar Pike.

Some parents are not happy with those four locations, so the district is hosting a community discussion to hear parents' concerns.

That discussion is set for Thursday night.

No matter what comes of the discussion, district leaders say the new elementary school is necessary.

"Two of our schools are way over capacity: Dogwood and Farmington have six portables," Superintendent Jason Manuel said. "So we need a place for our students.

Manuel went on to say that it's going to cost $20-25 million to build and fully furnish the new school.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.