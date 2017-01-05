MLK Days of Service provide opportunities to make an impact

It has been 49 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was killed in Memphis.

Memphians are stepping up and giving back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Junior's legacy.

For several days, Memphians will get out of their homes and donate time to the community. It's all part of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The new year is here and that means it's time for reaching out and serving others.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service is just a hop, skip, and a jump away, and people from all over the community are already preparing to come together and take part in a variety of service projects to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Days of Service run from January 13-16 and is in partnership with the United Way of the Mid-South.

There is a wide range of opportunities, which provides something for everyone in the family.

From Youth & Education Day, Service Sunday, Family and Friends Day, to Clean Up Monday, there's guaranteed to be something you will be interested in doing while making the world around us a little better.

Volunteers can collect school supplies for teachers to provide to local students. School supplies such as pencils, pens, paperclips, jump drives, whiteboard markers, and poster board are all options for you to collect and help provide the classrooms and teachers with the resources to help students learn.

Other opportunities include doing something nice for a veteran, taking a meal to a homebound elderly friend, making holiday cards for the elderly, or creating care package kits for the homeless.

There are a lot of opportunities for you to get involved. If you would like to join in on making a difference, click here to find out more information on the Days of Service and the opportunities available.

WMC Action News 5 is proud to be a sponsor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and in working to make a difference "because there is still work to be done."

