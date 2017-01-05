TBT to a January snow last year

With snow in the forecast for Friday, I want to share a couple of pictures on this Throw Back Thursday from January 22 last year. It was on that day that 1 to 3 inches of snow fell over much of the Mid-South. It's quite possible that many of us will be waking up to a slightly similar scene Friday morning.

A band of snow will move from west to east, primarily along the I-40 corridor. This round of winter weather will be a bit different from last year in that this will likely be a very dry snow, as opposed to a wet fluffy snow, and the amount of snow will be a little less with this system- averaging half an inch to an inch.

The snow is expected to enter eastern Arkansas around 3 a.m., and spread east through the morning hours, before exiting the area by midday at the latest. I do expect the Friday morning rush hour to have snow falling throughout. A dry snow is somewhat better than a wet snow when it comes to driving, but there will still likely be some slick spots on the road for your morning commute.

Plan to allow extra time for your drive.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect at 3 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.

Snow won't be the only thing we'll be dealing with, temperatures are expected to be bitterly cold with highs only in the mid twenties and wind chills in the low to mid teens. Needless to say, but if you do venture out be sure to bundle up and if possible limit your time outdoors.

If you have outdoor pets, I encourage you to bring them inside. If that's not possible, then make sure they have warm shelter and water that is not frozen. And speaking of frozen, with temperatures below freezing all day you'll want to take steps to protect your water pipes. Temperatures will fall into the teens Friday night and highs will barely reach the freezing mark Saturday, before falling back into the teens Saturday night.

So take precaution to prevent frozen pipes. Allow faucet to drip through the day Friday and Friday night and again Saturday night. Open cabinet doors around faucets to allow warm air to circulate around faucets. Temperatures will rapidly warm next week, but between now and Monday remember the three Ps: People, Pets, and Pipes.

Stay warm and make the best of the snow Friday. If you build a snowman, I want to see a picture.

