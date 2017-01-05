Man injured in shooting on Barton Avenue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in shooting on Barton Avenue

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot in the 1600 block of Barton Avenue on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

