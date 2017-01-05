Another lawsuit filed in connection with jail computer glitches

Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven. Investigators say they haven't made any arrests and don't have any suspects.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in an alley in Uptown Memphis.
A man was found shot to death in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.
We got a look inside music legend David Porter's new Memphis record label. The state-of the-art complex at Made in Memphis Entertainment is one of the most advanced studios in the world.
A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run on Sevier Street and Summer Avenue Friday night.
