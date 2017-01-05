Another lawsuit filed in connection with jail computer glitches

Another complaint has been filed against Shelby County in connection with county jail website issues.

The new lawsuit was filed on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who claim they suffered physical and emotional damages because of the extended and unlawful period of time spent in jail.

The jail computer system issues started in November after a complete overhaul of the system. The upgrade was a $9.7 million project, but is still not completed as of yet.

Robert Colucci is named on the recently filed complaint.

The complaint claims because of the county’s "failure to reasonably maintain its criminal justice software database and record system" Colucci suffered greatly.

"I had a job 14 years. I don't have one now. I still don't have one." Colucci said.

Colucci says he was arrested on November 13 for reported domestic abuse, but instead of posting bond and leaving within a couple of hours he was left in a crowded holding room with little information.

"I slept on the floor two nights in a row," Colucci said.

Colucci was eventually released, but he says after not being able to show up to work for three days he was fired.

When asked about the complaint, Shelby County spokesperson Steve Shular said "We are aware of the lawsuit and have no comment on pending legal matters."

Shular was able to give the following updates on the computer system upgrade:

Errors related to the booking, scheduling arraignment hearings, setting bonds and releasing have been reduced considerably in the last 6 weeks.

Criminal Court Daily Indictment lists and Pending Hearings, as well as the General Sessions Preliminary Attorney Docket, are now published daily to for private defense attorneys to access. They can be accessed here.

New and improved features have been added to the CJS Portal.

CJS Portal can now provide hearing searches by specific court division or by judge

General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office is now accepting credit card payments in their office, online and on the phone.

