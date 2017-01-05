Memphis' 2017 pro tennis tournament is 'open for everyone'

The Memphis Open, presented by ServiceMaster, has a fireball executive director, determined to get you inside the Racquet Club February 11-19, 2017.

The dynamo is Erin Mazurek, who left a job with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings to try her hand at helping Memphis make the most of its 41-year-old professional tennis tournament.

Mazurek recounted how Memphians have welcomed her to the city time and again since arriving two years ago:

“You’re going to love our town. It’s great. It’s friendly. There’s lots to do. There might be some crime; just be careful. Where are you from again? I say Detroit. Oh, you’re going to be fine.”

That line got some chuckles at a Memphis Rotary Club luncheon, where Mazurek gave her full on sales pitch to re-energize community support for the tournament.

Mazurek managed to score a new sponsorship from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee that’ll connect up to 500 students from Shelby County Schools with the game of tennis.

“We were just at Hamilton Middle School giving these kits out,” the Memphis Open’s chief cheerleader explained about a recent visit to the South Memphis inner-city school. Five hundred kids get to come on a field trip to the Memphis Open, get to meet a pro, get to be given a racquet and an after-school program free in partnership with Tennis Memphis .”

Mazurek says BCBS is helping the Memphis Open give twenty equipment kits to twenty different schools in the Shelby County.

“This is going to make an impact and this is what the tournament should be doing. It’s got to be about more than 10 days of pro tennis inside the Racquet Club. It’s got to be about our kids and giving them outlets and after school activities and literally the first time someone gifted them a tennis racquet and said this is yours. Put your name on it. Take it home. You’re going to start your tennis adventure. We’re really excited to launch this program,” Mazurek told the Rotarians.

That kind of aggressive outreach brings credibility to the marketing campaign Sullivan Branding helped fashion for the Memphis Open this year: OPEN FOR EVERYONE.

“It’s for youth, the adults, the seniors, the players, the non-players; it’s for the fans, the non-fans,” Mazurek preached.

As a way to entice the non-player and non-tennis fan to the Racquet Club, the tournament has redesigned a Hospitality Court, a party space that features live music nightly, LED screens, an after-match gathering zone that includes sushi, a craft beer garden and an upscale feel that’s all about having fun, including a ping pong tournament.

“It’s got to be about our entire community to maintain this gem,” Mazurek said of the Memphis Open.

Mazurek recounted the tournament’s remarkable history and the changing tides in professional tennis. The Memphis Open has witnessed a progression of the biggest names in the game win titles here: Borg, Conners, McEnroe, Agassi, Gilbert, Lendl, Chang, Sampras, Courier and Roddick.

“Since the worldwide rankings were introduced in 1973, six Americans have reached the #1 standing in the world and all six of those Americans have played right here in Memphis,” Mazurek said.

But Andy Roddick was the last American to rank number one in the world and that was back in 2003.

“We’re in a transitional phase for tennis across the nation. Tennis participation is growing, while tournaments are dwindling,” Mazurek said.

In fact, the Memphis Open is one of only 10 professional tournaments that remain on U.S. soil. Eleven tennis tournaments have left the U.S. since 1985. It’s growing exponentially overseas,” Mazurek said, of the game that has many active participants in Memphis.

“This is a tennis town,” Mazurek said, noting the city has more USTA members than any other Tennessee city. Mazurek said there are 10,000 players in the city, with 7,500 of them participating in leagues.

There’s solid evidence Mazurek’s efforts are paying off. Box seats for the Memphis Open sold out in November. But you can still buy tickets here and if you go, you’re likely to encounter some great matches, as well as the bundle of energy known as Erin Mazurek.

