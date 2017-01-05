Children use superstitions in hopes of bringing in the snow

It's a trend lighting up social media as children go to bed Thursday with hopes and dreams of a snow day Friday. Although it's not completely new, social media has brought to light the superstitions of snow.

According to NPR, students wear their pajamas inside-out and place spoons under their pillows on nights where snow is predicted. It's all in an effort to have a snow day - thus no school.

According to the Huffington Post, students can escape the dreads of school in four easy steps. But, not only are they to complete the steps - each step must be done in order for it to have its magic.

Step 1 - Put your PJs on inside-out. It's even better, according to Huffington Post, if your PJs happen to be the really neat and cool ones with feet.

Step 2 - Let's add a little difficulty to your night (because snow days don't come easy) and you must brush your teeth with the opposite hand. Yeah, you need to add lots of extra time to get those teeth shiny and bright.

Step 3- Snatch at least 6 ice cubes from the freezer and flush them down the toilet. Do NOT use crushed ice....this negates all the magic.

Step 4 - You may have a bit of discomfort during your dream time as you have to sleep with a spoon under your pillow. Not sure why, but hey...it's step 4.

Now, there are a few others ones that many have tried according to superstitionsonline.com

Some of the others include putting a frozen white crayon under your bed, sleeping backwards in your bed (yeah, that's weird), sleep with toothpaste on your nose, kissing a tree, and running around the house five times.

What superstitions have you tried to bring about that bright, snowy white ground that kept you home?

