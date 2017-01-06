Here's a peek at your winter weather watch headlines

Happy Friday!!
We are on the air at 4am!
Weather is the big news story today. We have in depth team coverage this morning with our crews spread out all across the Mid-South to give you real time updates beginning at 4 a.m. We are also giving you real time traffic updates on some of the spots causing problems for drivers out there.
Keep in mind some people might not see snow, some people may see a dusting and some people might see an inch of snow, but EVERYONE will be cold today. Extremely cold conditions with wind chills in the single digits this morning. It's going to be a few days of cold winter weather here in the Mid-South. We will have an extended forecast for you this morning.
Don't forget all of your school closings will be scrolling on our air this morning. You can also check for them on our website as well.
We will also be doing live interviews with people all across the Mid-South getting updates on the conditions throughout the morning. We also have our digital team keeping you in the loop of what's being posted on social media when it comes to this weather. We have you covered all morning long.
Weather:
Flurries...we're expecting an inch of snow at most. Depending on where you live depends on how much snow you'll get. Some may not get any snow at all. It will be cold for everyone. Wind chill is in the single digits this morning. We will be updating you this morning on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Weather-related school and business closings
You Track Storms: Interactive Radar
1 inch of snow could fall Friday morning in the Mid-South
Join us as we get going this morning. We have extended in depth team weather coverage all morning long on WMC Action News 5! We are live from 4:00am-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven.More >>
We got a look inside music legend David Porter's new Memphis record label. The state-of the-art complex at Made in Memphis Entertainment is one of the most advanced studios in the world.More >>
We got a look inside music legend David Porter's new Memphis record label. The state-of the-art complex at Made in Memphis Entertainment is one of the most advanced studios in the world.More >>
We're sending a high-5 to Bluff City residents who spent their Saturday making sure kids in one neighborhood have a clean space to play.More >>
We're sending a high-5 to Bluff City residents who spent their Saturday making sure kids in one neighborhood have a clean space to play.More >>
A Mid-South teen battling a difficult disease isn't letting long odds keep her from making an impact.More >>
A Mid-South teen battling a difficult disease isn't letting long odds keep her from making an impact.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>