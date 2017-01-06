Black ice remains a threat overnight after snow blankets Mid-South

The first snow of 2017 gave many people in the Mid-South an early weekend.

While the snow is gone, slick roads and bitterly cold air remains.

There are reports some of the roads in Shelby County and in Memphis metro are beginning to ice over and become dangerous. Here are the roads that have been reported to us so far:

Getwell Road, near Mississippi

Millbranch Road, between Shelby and Holmes

Winchester Road

Prescott Avenue and Arnold Road

Holmes Road and Airways Boulevard

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Haywood, Chester, Hardeman, Dyer, Lauderdale, Gibson, Fayette, Shelby, and Tipton in Tennessee; in Arkansas for Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, Lee, St. Francis, and Mississippi counties; in Mississippi for DeSoto, Alcorn, Benton, Tippah, Tate, Panola, Tunica, Marshall, and Lafayette counties.

The Memphis metro saw between a dusting and an inch of snow. Some areas outside of the metro saw even more snow. Now, officials are trying to make sure the roads and bridges do not become dangerous overnight. The National Weather Service said there was between 1 and 3 inches of snow that fell in the Mid-South.

Memphis Police Department said it worked 215 crashes since 6 a.m. Friday and many of those were weather related. City crews said they have 15 trucks out putting down sand and salt. They're placing an emphasis on roads and interstates.

One Memphian braved the winter weather to get breakfast.

"I probably would have gotten there quicker walking than driving, having to drive 5 miles per house down these streets," James Lukawitz said.

Bridges, such as Summer Avenue over the Wolf River, become treacherous when there is ice. That's where a lot of crashes happen.

Snow started falling around 3 a.m. Friday and created a slippery layer of ice. By 4 a.m. reports of accidents started pouring in, many involving cars that has careened off the road or overturned.

Slick hills proved to be a problem for drivers. Motorists struggled to make it up one particular incline at Winchester Road and Clearbrook. A few Memphis police officers even had to help push drivers out of harms way.

At one point, police said they were working more than 50 accidents.

North Mississippi saw some the most accumulation, with Southaven seeing potentially 4 inches of snow! The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it has responded to an unusually high number of traffic accidents. As of 3 p.m. Friday, MHP said they responded to 62 traffic crashes and 141 calls for assistance statewide. Because of the possibility of ice on the roadways, MHP encourages motorists to not travel unless it is necessary. If you must travel, go slow and extreme caution.

The mayor of Southaven said the city has been working around the clock to ensure the roads are as safe as possible for those hitting the roadways. That, according to the mayor, has been a challenge.

"It's been a challenge for us," Mayor Darren Musselwhite said. "You know, we've had our public works crews and utility crews have been working their tail off trying to get sand on all the thoroughfares. It's challenging."

Now, they're concerned about the temperatures causing additional problems.

"With temperatures this low, the sand mixes with the snow and it refreezes back to the road surfaces," Musselwhite said. "So, it's pretty much a challenge."

He said since Southaven is a southern city and snow events like this are rare, the city doesn't have the expensive equipment that Chicago and other major northern cities have to handle these situations. So, they're doing the best then can with the resources they have.

A warming center will be open in Memphis on Friday night at Benjamin Hooks Library. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., with free rides from MATA to the center.

Memphis International Airport is open as of 6:30 a.m., however, some flights may be delayed. Check your flight status here.

FedEx said the snow could delay shipments around the country.

Traffic

According to Olive Branch Police Department, roads and bridges are very slick in the area as they become covered with snow. All commuters are advised to slow down and use extreme caution.

Roads are starting to become covered with snow. Bridges and overpasses are slick at this time. USE EXTREME CAUTION if you must get out! — Olive Branch Police (@OBPD) January 6, 2017

A car overturned near the intersection of Park Avenue and Lynnfield Road. No one was injured, but Memphis Police Department said they believed the crash was weather-related.

Car overturned on Lynnfield at Park Ave (next to post office). Person thankfully only has minor injuries pic.twitter.com/c40zTnVluw — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) January 6, 2017

Roads are slick across the Mid-South, with icy roads reported from Southeast Memphis to Collierville to North Mississippi.

Accident: 385 just past Riverdale. Car is on the shoulder, but it's slowing people down. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/q0M8OtY4Y2 — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) January 6, 2017

Overturned vehicles: Hackscross Rd at Shelby Drive and Knight Arnold Rd at Sheffield Ave #WMC5 #memtraffic — WMC AN5 Traffic (@MEMTraffic) January 6, 2017

Ice has been reported on roads & bridges in North Mississippi. Use extreme caution on #MShwys. Visit https://t.co/YpM4Q4YH51 for more. #mswx pic.twitter.com/ucXzwdFavH — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 6, 2017

As of 6pm, roads are open, but drive slow. Roads are becoming hazardous. — Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) January 6, 2017

Winchester Road. It's one of the slick roads around town. Be careful!! #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/xkccppvmiX — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) January 6, 2017

US 51 is VERY slick. Please do not take it! #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/YtdqOhvFzq — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) January 6, 2017

While many of these traffic accidents have been cleared and conditions have changed. You should still use caution on the roadways, because the temperature outside remains below freezing.

MATA continued operating on a normal schedule Friday.

Good morning, Memphis. There is light snow falling in the area, but MATA buses are operating on a regular schedule at this time. — Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 6, 2017

Through the day Friday, temperatures rose only into the high 20s. Lows overnight will fall into the teens. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the single digits. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Sunday.

