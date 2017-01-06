1 person injured, 8 apartments damaged in Stonebrook Apartments fire

Firefighters battled flames at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire sparked on Alibi Court inside the Stonebrook Apartments.

Flames shot high out of the building, causing part of it to collapse. After firefighters doused the flames, the building was destroyed.

Memphis Fire Department Lieutenant Wayne Cook said eight apartments were damaged in the fire.

One person was injured in the fire, but they were treated on the scene and released.

Firefighters said they believe grease on a stove started the fire.

