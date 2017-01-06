Minister charged with rape of teen

A Memphis associate minister is in jail, accused of raping a teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim told police she and Quinton Tyrone Williams, 49, had sex 10-15 times between January and August of 2016 at both the church and his house. At the time, the victim was 17 years old, according to the police report.

“That's totally appalling. I would think that's frowned upon with a Baptist church,” neighbor Terrance Jordan said.

Investigators said Williams is an associate minister at Morning Grove Baptist Church.

Jordan has visited the church before.

“It seemed like a nice Baptist church when I went,” he said.

Church leaders said Williams stopped being a minister at the church in 2015. He also ended his membership around the end of that year. Church leaders said he was not a part of the church when the alleged crimes happened.

One church member said he and his colleagues were told not to speak with the media and reiterated that Williams is not a member.

Williams’ neighbors were shocked at the allegations.

“I've never seen anything that would've made me skeptical,” one neighbor said.

Williams is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.