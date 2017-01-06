FedEx delays expected nationally due to Mid-South snow

Two Memphis police officers are recovering after their cars were struck while covering a crash on Sunday morning.More >>
Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 6000 block Selkirk Drive.More >>
Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion. A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.More >>
A city watch has been issued for a missing endangered man. Police say Marc Robinson was last seen leaving Regional One Health on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday, April 9 at about 9:40 a.m.More >>
Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>
