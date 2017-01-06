FedEx delays expected nationally due to Mid-South snow

FedEx Express said customers around the U.S. may experience some delays in deliveries Friday.

FedEx said they experienced substantial delays at the Memphis hub due to winter weather. Several inches of snow fell in Memphis early Friday morning.

Packages with a guaranteed delivery date of January 6, 2017 may be late. Customers can check the status of their shipments online or go to Fed Ex Service Alerts for updates.

FedEx said they are suspending their money-back guarantee for international packages and shipments with a delivery date of January 6, 2017.

You can contact FedEx Customer Service for more information at 1-800-GOFEDEX (463-3339)

