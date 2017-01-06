2 men rob Frayser bank

Two men robbed a bank in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said the men entered First Tennessee Bank on North Watkins Street around 11:30 a.m. One of the men had a handgun with him during the robbery.

The men left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. They remain at large at this time.

MPD released surveillance pictures of the men in hopes that someone will be able to help identify them.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.