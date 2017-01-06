13 people shot, 5 killed at Fort Lauderdale airport

Thirteen people were shot--eight were injured and five were killed--Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The suspected shooter is unharmed and in police custody.

After the initial shooting, airport officials announced over a load speaker that "no current threat" existed. However, more than an hour later a new panic took over the airport. There were unconfirmed reports of more shootings happening in the airport.

Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Law enforcement investigated those reports and determined them to be false.

"At this point, it looks like he [the shooter] acted alone," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. "The shooter is in custody, unharmed. No law enforcement fired any shots."

Officials identified the alleged shooter as Esteban Santiago, 26, who carried a military ID. Multiple news sources report he was born in New Jersey. He boarded the plane in Alaska.

Investigators said Santiago had the gun in his checked luggage. He apparently retrieved the gun from his luggage at the baggage claim area at Terminal 2 and opened fire.

Witnesses said he reloaded his weapon a couple times, and when he ran out of ammo he turned to walked away. That's when law enforcement arrived and told him to get down. Witnesses said he did so calmly.

It is unclear at this time if Santiago traveled with the gun legally or if he smuggled the gun in his luggage. Investigators are not releasing what type of weapon the shooter used.

Witnesses spoke to reporters, to explain the chaos they lived through.

"Blood pooling down his arm and his body, you're not used to seeing a sight like that, it was terrifying," another passenger said. "I think in this new reality we have to expect that this could happen and today it did."

"We’re all really shaken up," witness John Schlicher said. "Everybody is just in shock. It’s just been a wretched experience."

Memphis International Airport said it had not received any directives from the Department of Homeland Security for changed to security protocol. Memphis Airport Police continue to conduct regular patrols at MEM.

There is an Allegiant Air flight from Fort Lauderdale scheduled to land in Memphis at 3:10 p.m. That flight is said to be on schedule. Another Allegiant Air flight is scheduled to leave MEM at 3:55 p.m. One FedEx plane is scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale around 3 p.m.

Investigators said it is too early to release a motive for the shooting, but they do not have any evidence it is terrorism related. The Broward County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation. Israel said if at any moment they discover evidence that the shooting was terrorism related then the FBI would take lead in the investigation.

"We're at the beginning of the investigative stages," Israel said. "It's too early to say if it is terrorism."

All services at the airport are temporarily canceled.

"We're going to go step-by-step methodically through the building before we reopen the airport," the Director of the Airport said. "We've suspended operations at the airport for the time being. We're not sure exactly when the airport will reopen for operations."

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was traveling from the airport when the shots were fired. He said nobody is allowed to leave at this time.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Due to its location, just 21 miles north of Miami, a lot of people traveling to South Florida fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The airport director said the airport handles between 80,000 and 100,000 travelers on any given day.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian released a statement extending his condolences following the tragedy.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today," Bastian said. "We're grateful to the first responders on the scene who immediately went into action to evacuate our customers and employees. I also want to thank our employees in the operation in Fort Lauderdale and beyond who are working to re-accommodate our customers. The safety of our customers and employees is our deepest core value, and we are providing our complete support to authorities as the situation develops."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.