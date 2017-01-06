2 houses damaged in Shelby County fire

One house caught fire in Shelby County on Friday afternoon, causing damage to a neighboring house as well.

The fire happened in the 6900 block of Park Brook Lane, north of Shelby Farms, according to Shelby County Fire Department Public Information Officer Brent Perkins.

"I just saw black smoke coming out of the house," neighbor Alexia Gonzalez said. "I didn't know if it was one or two houses."

The house that burned to the ground caught the one next door on fire.

A worker, Josa Gana, was inside the neighboring home when it caught fire.

"Someone had to come in and tell him the house next door was on fire," neighbor Gary Abbott said.

Gana said he was thankful no one was hurt.

Nobody lived in either home.

Firefighters had to battle the blaze in freezing temperatures.

"The water we have to use is incredibly cold to work with," Perkins said. "The conditions getting to the scene in a treacherous day like this is so dangerous, that's another factor."

Despite the weather and conditions, firefighters were able to arrive at the scene in just 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.