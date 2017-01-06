2 houses damaged in Shelby County fire

Two Memphis police officers are recovering after their cars were struck while covering a crash on Sunday morning.More >>
Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 6000 block Selkirk Drive.More >>
Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion. A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.More >>
A city watch has been issued for a missing endangered man. Police say Marc Robinson was last seen leaving Regional One Health on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday, April 9 at about 9:40 a.m.More >>
Memphis police are investigating two overnight homicides. One man was found dead in his car in Uptown, and another man was found shot to death in Whitehaven.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
