'Suspicious item' temporarily closes Memphis airport checkpoint

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.More >>
First responders are on the scene of two shootings on Riverside Drive.More >>
MPD and MFD were on the scene after a man and woman were shot in the 300 block Riverside Drive on Sunday night.More >>
Two Memphis police officers are recovering after their cars were struck while covering a crash on Sunday morning.More >>
Two Memphis police officers are recovering after their cars were struck while covering a crash on Sunday morning.More >>
Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 6000 block Selkirk Drive.More >>
Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 6000 block Selkirk Drive.More >>
Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion. A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.More >>
Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion. A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>