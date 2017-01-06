'Suspicious item' temporarily closes Memphis airport checkpoint

A 'suspicious item' was discovered in the B checkpoint of Memphis International Airport on Friday, according to airport officials.

TSA closed the B checkpoint temporarily while they investigated the item. The C checkpoint remained open while B was closed.

TSA thoroughly investigated the item and determined it was safe and did not present any danger.

All checkpoints are currently open at the airport.

This incident happened just hours after an active shooter at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport injured eight people and killed five.

