Justin Hartley discusses the new season of 'This Is Us'

Viewers have fallen in love with the characters on NBC's new hit show "This Is Us". As everyone anxiously holds their breath for the return of the series January 10, WMC's Kendall Kirkham spent a few minutes with 'Kevin'.

Justin Hartley talked with Kirkham about the 'cliffhanger' viewers were left with at the end of last season, as well as how he relates to his character and what's next for Kevin.

Viewers have been left wondering what will happen to Toby as he was left on a gurney fighting for his life at the end of last season. Well, Hartley isn't spilling any beans on that one. However, he does say that viewers will get their answer pretty quickly when the show returns.

"The things you think you want me to tell you and spoil for you, you don't want me to spoil them for you because it will literally ruin it for you," Hartley said. "But I can tell you that all of those things you asked, we address them right away."

Hartley said the issue with Toby, as well as the unanswered question of what role Sloan plays and is she his new girlfriend, will all be answered right away in the next season.

When it comes to Kevin, Hartley said he believes it is a character that everyone can relate to - including himself.

"I think we can all relate to him. I think that's the wonderful thing about it," Hartley said. "He has this job where he's under appreciated. He felt like he was much more than they thought he was. He felt objectified. He started to understand how other people were perceiving him and it wasn't at all what he had in mind for himself or what he wanted."

But, for the answers to those lingering and gut wrenching questions - fans will have to tune in Tuesday, January 10 at 9 p.m. to see what happens. If you somehow missed an episode, or two, you can catch up on the episodes before the new season by clicking here.

We'll all be waiting.....and watching.

