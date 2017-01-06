Justin Hartley discusses the new season of 'This Is Us'

A Mid-South teenager is still recovering from a serious crash while on his way to see his favorite singer Garth Brooks. The crash prompted the social media hashtag #GarthGoSeeJake, and the musician heard the message.More >>
There will be several chances for rain this week. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains when and where to expect the rain.More >>
A city watch has been issued for a missing endangered man. Police say Marc Robinson was last seen leaving Regional One Health on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday, April 9 at about 9:40 a.m.More >>
A Memphis mother wants answers after video captures her daughter with special needs being attacked, reportedly by two of her classmates at White Station Middle School.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.More >>
