Community bands together to raise funds for Summers brothers

Family members spoke Friday about what they are facing after learning that Jon and Janet Summers died while trying to escape the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. The couple's three sons, Jared, Wesley, and Branson, were injured in the fire, but are doing well in spite of learning the news about their parents.

Family members spoke Friday about what they are facing after learning that Jon and Janet Summers died while trying to escape the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. The couple's three sons, Jared, Wesley, and Branson, were injured in the fire, but are doing well in spite of learning the news about their parents.

Brothers ran through wildfire for safety, questioning if they could have saved their parents

Brothers ran through wildfire for safety, questioning if they could have saved their parents

Two brothers from Memphis who were found unconscious during the wildfires in Sevier County are doing well after undergoing surgery.

Two brothers from Memphis who were found unconscious during the wildfires in Sevier County are doing well after undergoing surgery.

Family members said all three Summers brothers have been released from the hospital.

Family members said all three Summers brothers have been released from the hospital.

As the final Summers brother is released from the hospital, you can do your part to give to their family's fund.

As the final Summers brother is released from the hospital, you can do your part to give to their family's fund.

The weather outside was frightful, but a planned benefit for some Memphis brothers in need went on as planned. Branson, Wesley, and Jared Summers were injured and their parents were killed in last year's Gatlinburg wildfires.

The stop and icy roads didn't stop local music lovers from showing their support for the Summers brothers Friday night.

Locals gathered at Hi-Tone to eat pizza, listen to music, and provide help for the brothers who not only lost their parents - but suffered serious injuries in the fires that ravaged through Gatlinburg and Sevier County in late November.

"Just felt since we all grew up with them and some of us were particularly close with them and this is where they're from that we could give the money to them," Joshua Cannon, Pillow Talk, said.

Allison Kasper helps with the booking and bartending at Hi-Tone. She said the Summers brothers being from Memphis puts a special emphasis on reaching out to them in their time of need.

"A lot of places have donated a bunch of pizza to us, which was really awesome but we've all just kind of come together as a family," she said. "Like. we're all just there for each other right now."

The proceeds from the concert with go directly to the Summers brothers for their hospital bills and other expenses from the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.