Deer rescued after getting stuck in a Germantown ditch

Good news for a deer in Germantown! Shelby County Wildlife Officers were able to rescue the stranded buck after the animal got stuck in a Germantown drainage ditch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the deer was safely returned to the wild. Officers darted him, removed him from the ditch and looked for any possible injuries before setting him free.

It’s not clear how long the deer was stuck. Viewers first called WMC Action News 5 on December 31, saying they saw the animal in the ditch unable to get out.

Martha Ann Belek Phelps wrote, on Facebook, that she lives nearby the drainage ditch and the children in the neighborhood named him Blitzen.

