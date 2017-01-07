Snow delays trash pick up in Memphis

Friday’s round of winter weather is delaying trash pick-up for city customers.

According to the City of Memphis, Solid Waste suspended their garbage collection by city crews on Friday, January 6.

The city says regularly scheduled Friday customers should have their garbage bins ready for pick-up on Monday, January 9 instead.

With the changes, the Solid Waste still hopes to service Monday customers on their regularly scheduled date but you may need to be patient.

The city of Memphis recommends Monday customers to place their garbage bins on the curb Monday, January 9 and leave them out until it’s collected.

