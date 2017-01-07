MFD battles flames at Frayser home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD battles flames at Frayser home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department battled flames at a home in Frayser early Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Dakar Avenue around midnight.

MFD said no was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

