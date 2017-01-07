City opens warming center amid cold temps - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City opens warming center amid cold temps

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Benjamin Hooks Library (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Benjamin Hooks Library (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Due to the cold temperatures, the City of Memphis is opening a warming center Saturday night.

Benjamin Hooks Central Library will be open from 6 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to officials.

MATA is offering rides to the warming. For a ride, call 901-636-2525.

