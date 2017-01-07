$10k bike stolen in East Memphis

Tennessee Highway Patrol kicked off its "Thumbs Down" campaign with sheriff's deputies and police officers boarding a bus at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.More >>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.More >>
Collierville native and former Christian Brothers High School star Tyler Lawrence is making a name for himself in college baseball.More >>
A woman turned herself in and admitted to killing a 33-year-old man more than seven months ago.More >>
Dedric and KJ Lawson are transferring to Kansas. Last week, the two Tigers announced they were leaving the University of Memphis.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Alabama's 53rd Governor, Robert Bentley, will resign from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide. In addition, Bentley will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges instead of felony charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
