$10k bike stolen in East Memphis

Memphis Police Department is searching to the person(s) responsible for stealing a bike worth $10,000 in East Memphis.

MPD said the bike was stolen earlier in the week.

The bike is described as a Specialized S Works bike with a carbon fiber frame and high end components.

MPD said it is "hopeful the bike has changed hands by now and the person who has it will come forward, as they may have been duped by the crooks as well.”

If have any information that could help deputies, call Detective Stanley at 901-636-4462 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.