Snowfall totals across the mid-South

Snow blanketed much of the Mid-South on Friday and caused major traffic issues. Snowfall totals were around one to two inches in most locations. A band of heavy snow set up along and south of I-40 and allowed some areas to accumulate 3 inches of fluffy snow.

However, spots like Oxford and Corinth almost completely missed out on the snow and only received less than an inch. Officially, Memphis International Airport got 2 inches of snow, while Cordova and received an inch.

