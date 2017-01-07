MPD: Body found at Florida St., Carolina Ave.

A man was found dead at the intersection of Florida Street and Carolina Avenue, near Loflin Yard, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was found just after 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined.

“It's pretty scary because I live here--not here, but in the area,” Diedre Petroski said.

Memphians are uneasy after learning of the man found dead.

“I come out here, I like to go out and have a good time, and I don't want to be scared when I come out. It's weird and scary,” Chelsey Lovell said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

