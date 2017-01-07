MS Hwy Patrol responds to high number of crashes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Icy roads caused problems for drivers in Mississippi Friday, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP said officials responded to 296 calls for assistance on the interstate and 134 traffic crashes statewide.

MHP is encouraging drivers to use safe driving techniques and avoid distractions while driving.

