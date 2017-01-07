MS Hwy Patrol responds to high number of crashes

Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker has not trapped himself inside a video game, but if you look at his 2017 statistics, you might think he’s turned his settings on rookie and cranked the pitching sliders all the way to the left.More >>
Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion. A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.More >>
A vacant house caught fire on Justin Street in Frayser, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Shelby County Schools released a statement about an attack on a special needs student during school, but the district refused to answer specific questions about the attack.More >>
Two people have been charged after a shooting at Tom Lee Park on Sunday night.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
As Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey is the first in line to succeed the Governor. She also serves as the President of the Alabama Senate.More >>
