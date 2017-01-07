Mississippi River water blessed in honor of Epiphany

A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle.More >>
Two people have been charged after a shootout at Tom Lee Park on Sunday night.More >>
The Hamilton Elementary School Marching Wildcats kindergarten through 5th graders are invited to perform this fall, October 2017, in the Texas Southern University Homecoming Parade in Houston.More >>
A silo proposal is stirring up controversy in downtown Memphis, as some fear the two silos could ruin a Mississippi river view that can't be replaced.More >>
Shelby County Schools released a statement about an attack on a special needs student during school, but the district refused to answer specific questions about the attack.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
