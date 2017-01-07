Mississippi River water blessed in honor of Epiphany

Church members from three different Memphis congregations braved sub-freezing temperatures to bless the waters of the Mississippi River

The service is a celebration of Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River by John the Baptist.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered near the banks of the river on Mud island ton Saturday. The Mississippi River was blessed by throwing a cross into the river. Clergy asked God to bless Memphis through this source of life -- water. Members from Annunciation Greek Orthodox church, Saint John and Saint Seraphim orthodox churches organized the event.

