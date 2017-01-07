3 arrested after Helena-West Helena burglary

Helena-West Helena Police Department arrested three men accused of burglarizing a home.

Police said they were called to a home on Monday, January 2 after three men broke in.

Police chief Virgil Green said the homeowner returned home to find the back door kicked in and several items missing, including a 70 inch television.

A witness saw three men walking away with the stolen items and putting them into a white Chevy Tahoe.

Another witness saw the three men carry the goods into a home. Police searched this home and found the TV, a set of Bose speakers, and a surround sound speaker system.

While police were inside, the Tahoe pulled up and the three men were taken into custody.

Lavelle Ayers, 19, Moral Gray, 30, and Quinton Tate, 19, were all arrested and face charges of theft. Police said they may face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.