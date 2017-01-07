Firefighter buys space heater for man in need

Along with snowfall, the bitter cold has made life tougher for everyone in the Mid-South.

In Memphis, the Saturday night streets were much more empty than usual. A fountain in South Bluffs with running water was completely covered in ice.

“Man, I’ve never felt anything like this down here,” Robert Mortimer said.

“It’s like a walk-in freezer,” Jordan and Adam Moutner said. “No, it’s way worse than a walk-in freezer. I don't know; it's very cold. I feel it in the bones.”

The weather hasn’t frozen the hearts of Mid-Southerners, though.

Lt. Mike Nelson with West Memphis Fire Department showed his kindness while the crew was getting dinner.

Nelson ran into a man begging outside in the cold.

“He just say, you know, ‘Can you help me out with some money? I need a heater,’” Lt. Nelson said.

Instead of walking past him, Lt. Nelson took the man to Dollar General where his fellow firefighters snapped a photo of him buying the man a space heater.

“I've had a rough week so I just felt like helping somebody that day and I just wish I could do more,” Nelson said.

Nelson has gotten kudos from around the country, including from Los Angeles Fire Department.

Lt. Nelson and the rest of the local firefighters want to remind everyone if they are using a space heater to keep warm, be careful and keep them at least three feet away from anything flammable.

