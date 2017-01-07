Grizzlies overcome 24-point deficit to beat Golden State

There’s just something about these Memphis Grizzlies.

Friday night, the Grizzlies, who were visiting the league-leading Golden State Warriors in Oakland, overcame a 24-point deficit to earn a second straight win against the Warriors.

A 40-point dominant performance from Stephen Curry wasn’t even enough. In the 4th quarter, Tony Allen locked himself firmly on Curry on defense, yelling at his teammates that he could handle the reigning MVP one-on-one.

Allen was dominant in the 4th quarter and the Warriors scored just 13, their lowest total in one quarter this season.

Zach Randolph dominated the thin Golden State frontcourt, scoring a career-high 27 points off the bench. The big man chipped in 11 rebounds and 6 assists as he took time away from starter JaMychal Green, who played just 20 minutes to Z-Bo’s 35.

Allen logged a huge 48 minutes, notching a rare double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 steals.

Mike Conley came up clutch, scoring 3 of his 27 points with a clutch three-pointer with 7 seconds remaining.

In overtime, it was all Grizzlies as Memphis outscored their counterparts 17-8.

The win ended a 662-game streak by NBA teams leading by 19 points or more entering the fourth quarter.

The loss was also Golden State’s sixth of the season, with two of those coming to Memphis.

The teams will play twice more this season—once in February and again in March—in what will be must-see basketball.

Memphis, who entered the game on a two-game losing streak, is now 23-16 on the season. They will play again Sunday night as they return home to Memphis to host the Jazz.

