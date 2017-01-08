One person injured in Orange Mound shooting

At least one person was injured in Orange Mound on Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said two men were at a stoplight at Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard when a burgundy/maroon vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

One of the men was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not know if the victims and suspects know each other or why the shooting happened.

This investigation is ongoing.

