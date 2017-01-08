Neighbor breaks up alleged rape attempt, follows suspect until arrest is made

Brandon Merritt is accused of following a woman home and attempting to rape her. (Source: SCSO)

A man risked his life chasing down a man accused of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her.

Investigators said Brandon Merritt, 27, followed a 44-year-old woman home from the store, getting her attention by faking car trouble in front of her home. When she came to help, he attacked her.

Merritt is accused of dragging the woman into her carport, choking her, and touching her private areas.

The only reason he didn’t get away after she wrestled free is because a neighbor ran to help.

“That's a friend of mine,” the anonymous neighbor said. “When she called me hysterical, it's hard to describe what will come over you.”

Once he got off the phone, he immediately jumped into his car and followed Merritt’s truck.

“He tried to elude me through the neighborhood or whatever,” the neighbor said. “At one point when I tried to get up close to him to see his tag, he tried to pull a gun on me.”

During the chase, the neighbor was on the phone with police.

“I wasn't letting him go, because I was scared of what he could do to somebody else.”

After nearly a half hour, Millington police officers intervened and took Merritt into custody.

Neighbors were not surprised when they heard of the good deed the man did.

“The city should give him a key to the city,” neighbor Mike Williams said.

“It was the thing to do,” the neighbor said. “I ain't going to say it was necessarily heroic, but it was just the humanitarian thing to do for anyone. It feels good to be able to help people in a time of desperate need. It really does.”

