Muddy's Bake Shop makes 'Top Bakeries in America' list by NYPost

The New York Post revealed its list of the 16 best bakeries in America, and a Memphis staple made its way onto the list.

Muddy’s Bake Shop clocked in as the 14th best bakery in the country.

NY Post had this to say about Muddy’s:

“This homey Memphis bakery serves up the best of the south in the form of lovingly baked pies, cookies and cupcakes. The flaky-crusted pies are a thing of beauty: gooey pecan, dense Coco Chanel chocolate, fruity strawberry and more. Also of note is a category of super-southern puddins’: slip a spoon into the unbelievable banana, the chocolatey Oreo and burnt-sugar toffee.”

Breads Bakery in New York City took first place. Click here to see the full list.

