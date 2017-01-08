Memphians celebrate Elvis' birthday, Whitehaven rebirth

Sunday, January 8, would have been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday.

The cold weather didn’t stop die hard fans from packing the front lawn at Graceland Sunday morning.

Fans and Memphians celebrated the life and legacy of Elvis Presley in addition to the rebuilding of Whitehaven, where Graceland calls home.

Shantay Wood has visited Graceland for the past 42 years. With more than four decades of trips under her belt, she’s noticed the change to the neighborhood.

“We are growing and this area has continued to grow and come to life and I mean you can see with the hotel it's just going to continue to get better,” Wood said.

The Renaissance has only begun for Whitehaven. It started last October with the opening of the new Guesthouse at Graceland.

The second phase will be a new visitor center with shops, restaurants, and exhibition halls set to open in March.

“The vision from beginning to end with everyone involved was that this expansion at Graceland would be a catalyst for revitalization of Whitehaven,” Kevin Kern said.

Memphians can notice the rebirth happening.

“Elvis would have wanted Memphis built up, because he loved this place,” Marcie Taylor said. “So he would love everybody to come here and be a part of this and just to see the neighborhood transform in a way he would have wanted to.”

Nearly 40 years since his passing, Elvis continues to give back and help transform the city he called home. For this, Memphians are forever grateful.

“I do want to wish Elvis a very, very blessed happy 82nd. He's still in our hearts,” Wood said.

