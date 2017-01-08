Several counties close school for Monday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Several counties close school for Monday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) -

With frozen temperatures keeping the winter weather lingering, several Mid-South schools will be closed Monday.

The following schools will be closed for Monday, January 9:

  • McNairy County Schools
  • Tipton County Schools
  • Tipton Christian Academy
  • Hardeman County Schools
  • Tipton Rosemark Academy
  • Fayette County Public Schools
  • Krayola Learning Academy (Tipton County, TN)
  • Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN)

Check back with WMC Action News 5 for the latest closings.

Make sure to download the WMC Action News 5 weather app before you go out on the roads. Apple users can download our weather app here. Android users can download our weather app here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly