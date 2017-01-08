Several counties close school for Monday

With frozen temperatures keeping the winter weather lingering, several Mid-South schools will be closed Monday.

The following schools will be closed for Monday, January 9:

McNairy County Schools

Tipton County Schools

Tipton Christian Academy

Hardeman County Schools

Tipton Rosemark Academy

Fayette County Public Schools

Krayola Learning Academy (Tipton County, TN)

Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN)

