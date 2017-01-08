Friends, family remember Kiara Tatum

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember 18-year-old Kiara Tatum, who was killed on New Year’s Day.

Loved ones said the day was to celebrate her life—a life filled with joy and so much promise.

Kiara’s ceremony was at Olivet Baptist Church. Hundreds of people packed the church for the service, singing and telling stories of the LeMoyne-Owen student.

Ashley Moore was a friend of Tatum and has been hit hard from the loss.

“Very, very tough,” Moore said. “I cry almost every day. Every day. Like, I just still can't believe that she's gone.”

Devante Robinson, 22, and Jaylen Clayton, 17, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Tatum’s death. Police said shots were fired into a crowd of people, with one bullet striking Tatum in the head.

