Missing Southaven man found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A Southaven man missing since late November has been found safe.

According to Southaven Police, Jacob Shovlain has made contact with his mother and is doing well.

The 25-year-old had been missing for months. It’s unclear the reason why family was unable to contact him.

