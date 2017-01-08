3 children killed in MS crash

Three children, including two from Memphis, were killed in a crash in Mississippi last week, according to WTVA.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said 11-month-old Ronald Sanders, Jr., two-year-old Ja-Katelyn Cox, and nine-month-old Joslyn Glenn were all killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on January 4.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 22 near Blue Springs, Mississippi.

Five people were inside the car at the time of the incident. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

