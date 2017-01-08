81-year-old woman dragged by car, killed during robbery attempt

Memphis Police Department released a composite sketch for a suspect accused of killing an 81-year-old on Sunday.

Catherine Wicker was a mother of two and grandmother of three, but that didn't matter to the man who took her life.

An 81-year-old woman was killed outside the Sycamore Lake Apartments on Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department identified the victim as Catherine Wicker.

Police arrived at the scene on Forest Hill Court around 6 p.m., where they were called to investigate a robbery.

MPD said a silver or beige older model Chevrolet Malibu pulled up behind Wicker's car. As Wicker walked out of her car, a suspect in the Malibu got out of his car and grabbed her purse.

Wicker started to yell and struggled with the suspect until a witness intervened and the suspect ran back to his car. The suspect then backed up and rammed Wicker's car. He then pulled forward and pinned Wicker against another car.

Wicker then fell under the suspect's car and was dragged for several feet before the suspect hit another car, backed over Whicker, and drove away.

Officers found Wicker lying in the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

Those who knew Wicker are having a tough time believing what happened.

“Have some respect for other people's dignity. Don't you want to live to be 81 years old?” neighbor BJ Banks said. “What kind of person are you? Are you that weak and that powerless that you have to go and take a person's life over a couple of dollars?”

About two-and-a-half hours later, Bartlett Police Department officers found a beige 2003 Chevrolet Malibu on fire in the 5600 Bartlett Grove Road. It's unclear at this time whether this car was the one used during the homicide.

Neighbor Ibrahim El Hamarna said his family saw the car on fire out of their window and recorded a video.

"It was a truck that was leaving the site and after that the flames went on," El Hamarna said.

After firefighters put the flames out, damage to the front of the car was visible.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said crimes like the one that took Catherine Wicker's life will not be tolerated.

"We're going to hunt that person down and the fact that someone would take advantage of an 81-year-old woman should have the entire community outraged," Rallings said.

He said he expects people to call in tips to Crime Stoppers because the crime is so outrageous.

“I lost my son to murder also 20 years ago, and all I can say is these people need to be put in jail forever,” neighbor Virginia Ilardi said.

Ilardi remembers her neighbor as a good person.

"She was just always kind to everybody, just really a thoughtful nice person."

