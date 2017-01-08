Warming up this week

After four straight days of temperatures staying below freezing across much of the Mid-South, we can now start looking forward to warmer weather. At this point, the extended forecast is void of winter precipitation, and we likely won't have temperatures this cold for quite a while.

Temperatures struggled to break out of the teens and 20s on Saturday and Sunday morning featured the coldest temperatures since February of 2015. At this point, there is no hint of weather this cold for at least the next two weeks.

In fact, we are expecting unusually warm weather through next weekend. Our average high temperature is 49 degrees, but highs will be running 10 to 20 degrees above normal all week. Low temperatures will also be warmer than the 33 degree normal with temperatures only dropping to the upper 50s most nights. High temperatures will likely hit 70 degrees in the Memphis metro on Thursday.

This surge of warm air is facilitated by a lifting northern jet stream, which allows the cold air to stay farther north and the warm air to surge into the southern portions of the United States.

The warm weather will also coincide with a wet pattern and scattered showers will be possible nearly every day this week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.