Grizz top Jazz in return to Memphis

The Grizzlies enjoyed some home cooking and returned to Memphis with a win over the Jazz.

Mike Conley led the way with 19 points and eight assists. Zach Randolph followed his season-best performance against the Warriors with a double-double off the bench.

The Grizz held the Jazz to 38 percent shooting on the night.

Memphis is now 24-16 and riding a win streak off the back of their shocking win at Golden State.

Memphis will have several days off before hosting Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

