Tigers thrash Tulane on the road

The Memphis Tigers went into New Orleans and thrashed Tulane, 80-59, on Sunday.

Memphis was led by star Dedric Lawson, as usual, and by the emergence of Markel Crawford, who has been hot of late.

Crawford and Lawson each scored 24 points. Crawford was lights out from three, draining 5 of his 6 attempts. Lawson stuffed the stat sheet, with 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 5 blocks.

The dominating win could have been expected over 3-12 Tulane, but the win has to feel like a nice continuation of momentum after Memphis defeated UConn and South Carolina recently.

The 12-4 Tigers will look to put their three-game win streak on the line when they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

