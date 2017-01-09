What we're working on Monday morning

Good Monday morning!!
Memphis police are investigating the city's second homicide this morning. We'll explain the details behind it and give you an update this morning on crime in that area.
With Elvis Presley's birthday this weekend, Graceland and the Whitehaven community are also looking forward to a new chapter for the community.
The renaissance has only begun for Whitehaven starting last October with the opening of the new Guesthouse at Graceland. We'll tell you what other kinds of developments are headed to that area.
New details have emerged about the gunman accused of opening fire inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport on Friday. He will appear in court in just a few hours. We'll tell you about what's developed over the weekend on WMC.
The Memphis Grizzlies continue their winning ways at home with a win over Utah. Highlights this morning.
Weather:
20s this morning...highs in the 40s today...There could be icy spots throughout our region. Details this morning on the day and the week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away..
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Several counties close school for Monday
Woman killed outside Sycamore Lake Apts.
Police: Parents overdosed at White Castle in front of children
Kitty litter mistaken for meth lands man behind bars
Muddy's Bake Shop makes 'Top Bakeries in America' list by NYPost
Join us as we get going this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news, weather, and traffic!
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A Lakeland city contractor suffered burns to his face while working in a sewer.More >>
No one was injured after a car slammed into a building Wednesday morning.More >>
A Massachusetts father and his son became an unexpected internet sensation when he posted an adorable video of their morning routine.More >>
It's time to Play Ball for Real for the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.More >>
More changes are coming to the entertainment district, which means it will cost you more.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
