Several schools announce closings, early dismissals

Three Memphis schools will be closed Monday for various reasons and a school in Frayser announced it is dismissing students early.

Kate Bond Middle School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and Kate Bond Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to a water line break.

Klondike Preparatory Academy is closed Monday because the building does not have heat.

STAR Academy Charter School will also be closed Monday due to a broken water pipe in the building. Faculty at the school said they will monitor the situation and update families as soon as possible.

Frayser Achievement Elementary School announced students are being dismissed immediately as of 10:20 a.m. due to heating system problems

It is unclear at this time whether the schools will reopen Tuesday.

The following schools were closed Monday, Jan. 9 as a direct result of wintry weather:

- McNairy County Schools

- Tipton County Schools

- Tipton Christian Academy

- Hardeman County Schools

- Tipton Rosemark Academy

- Fayette County Public Schools

- Krayola Learning Academy (Tipton County, TN)

- Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN)

