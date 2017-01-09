Car hits, kills person on I-40 in West Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car hits, kills person on I-40 in West Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

A person was hit by a car and killed on westbound Interstate 40 in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The crash happened near I-40 and Ingram Boulevard near Southland Park.

An Arkansas State Patrol officer said the person was killed on the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly